Siv and Janez have the time of their lives in teaser for new show

2017-01-12 05:01
 

Cape Town – In case you missed it Janez Vermeiren and Siv Ngesi will co-present a new locally-made travel show, Wingin' It.

The pair will travel around the world and spend 48 hours in places ranging from Baku, Ho Chi Minh City, Bogota, La Paz and Kathmandu to lesser-seen sides of Istanbul, Bangkok, Tokyo, Mexico City, Havana and Reunion Island.

In the teaser for the show the pair are seen to be having the time of their lives.

Watch it here:

Wingin It premieres on Sunday 29 January at 17:30 on M-Net (DStv 101).

