The Flash star Grant Gustin: Kim Engelbrecht gave us a masterclass

2018-01-13 10:00
 
Kim Engelbrecht

Cape Town – South African actress Kim Engelbrecht received high praise from her co-star - on CW’s hit show The Flash - Grant Gustin.

Grant plays the title character on the show and Kim plays opposite him as the villain Marlize Devoe who is also known as The Mechanic.

In an Instagram post containing a trailer for the show on Thursday Grant wrote: “Will their hero fall? Flash is back next Tuesday! And Kim Engelbrecht gave us all a masterclass. Don’t miss it.”

The superhero show also stars another local actor, Neil Sandilands, who plays Marlize’s husband Clifford Devoe. Both South African actors made their debut on the show in it’s fourth season which just starting airing in SA. Here’s what we thought of the first episode

SEE THE INSTAGRAM POST FROM GRANT GUSTIN HERE (WARNING: It contains spoilers) : 





