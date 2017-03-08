The Search: E! Host South Africa winner announced

Johannesburg - After a gruelling competition the winner of The Search: E! Host South Africa was announced.

This six-part reality competition saw eight up-and-coming talent compete to become the first E! South Africa host.

TV presenter Katleho Sinivasan survived both living in the mansion and the challenges and was crowned the winner.

For their final task the pair had to be a true E! correspondent on the red carpet at the South African Style Awards.

Each finalist went into the round with a clean slate as no previous success or failure during the competition contributed to whether or not they would win.

Before the red carpet challenge they were tested on celebrity style critique by fashion designer, Gert Johan Coetzee.

On the red carpet the finalists put all the experience they gained during the six weeks to use and thereafter had to deliver a final one minute sales pitch to judges Andile Ncube and Terry Pheto.

After the judges deliberations Sinivasan was announced the winner.

He won a year long contract with E! and join US colleagues Jason Kennedy, Kat Sandler, Zuri Hall in covering the freshest local and international celebrity news.

Along with the contract he won a trip to Los Angeles to visit the rest of the E! family and will host the SAFTAs red carpet with Bonang Matheba.