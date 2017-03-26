This is where and when you can watch the Miss SA crowning

In partnership with

2017-03-26 12:48
 

Cape Town – The 74th Miss South Africa will be crowned on Sunday at a glitzy ceremony at Sun City. 

The winner will walk away with the crown and nearly R2m in prizes.

Meet the 12 Miss SA contestants here.

The live show will be hosted by ProVerb and includes performances by Lira, Matthew Mole and Idols SA 2016 runner up Thami Shobede.

Tune in watch the show on Sunday, 26 March at 17:00 simulcast on M-Net (DStv 101) and Mzansi Magic (DStv 161).

