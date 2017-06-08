Tributes pour in for TV presenter and producer Johann Botha





Cape Town – Celebrities, friends and colleagues paid tribute to Johann Botha on social media on Thursday.

This comes after the news broke that the presenter of the long-running wildlife show 50/50 on SABC2 died after he was shot during a robbery at a bar at the Maboneng Precinct on Wednesday night at 19:30.

According to Captain Kay Makhubela, police spokesperson, four people entered the bar – three men and a woman – bought food, and then pointed a gun at the owner. The owner was then shot as well as Johann Botha. Both were shot in the upper body and died on the scene.

Botha is a former producer, presenter and executive producer of the SABC's environmental programme 50/50, and a former presenter and producer of the environmental programme Projek Aardwolf that was broadcast on kykNET (DStv 144).



Botha currently worked as a producer on M-Net's Carte Blanche investigative magazine show, mostly doing environmental impact stories where he's also presented some inserts in the past.



After having studied drama, Botha started working for the SABC in 1988.



In his career Botha also worked as a SABC radio presenter on the public broadcaster's Afrikaans radio station RSG where he used to present several shows in the past, notably successful youth centred music programmes.



Since the beginning of the year he was a radio presenter at PretoriaFM of the Sunday night show, Nagmusiek.

SEE THE TRIBUTES FOR JOHANN HERE:

"He had an enormous talent and a big heart," George Mazarakis, executive producer of Carte Blanche, wrote in a statement to the press.

In a Facebook post, 50/50 said: "Johann’s exuberant energy on camera and investigative journalistic insight made him a champion for the environment and his love for wildlife his seen him lauded with numerous environmental awards. The environment, the animals, and his close friends and family have lost a truly courageous human being, who made a tremendous difference to the world, that will be felt still for many years to come."

Pretoria FM also posted on their Facebook page, saying: "Johann’s death is a massive loss for the country, media and the people of South Africa. His death once again underlines the wave of violent crime that currently holds South Africa hostage."

"Dit bewe hier binne my...die pad is onbekend maar saam met jou, saam met jou sal ek dit dans." #JohannBotha @SABC_2 @MNet @carteblanchetv ? pic.twitter.com/NMYHX3E1HA — Sam Beynon (@BeynonSammy) June 8, 2017

Ai tog, sulke hartseer nuus. Het die voorreg gehad om saam met Johann Botha 2 insetsels vir 50/50 in 2005 te doen. @5050TV @carteblanchetv — Stefan Els (@stefanamadeus) June 8, 2017

Former 50/50 presenter, Johann Botha, was shot and killed last night in Joburg. An honour to have worked with him. My heart is broken. — Lezanne (@Lizira00) June 8, 2017