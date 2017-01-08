TV GUIDE: What to watch on the box this week!





Cape Town - Here's what to watch on the small screen this week:

Sunday, 8 January

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2

M-Net (DStv channel 101) 20:05

In this sequel to the 2002 hit My Big Fat Greek Wedding, the revelation of a family secret and a bigger, fatter wedding brings the Portokalos family together again.

Sam Smith: In Concert Live at the BBC

Vuzu Amp (DStv channel 103) 21:00

Grammy Award-winning British singer Sam Smith delivers an intimate evening of captivating vocal ability, with the fabulous hits from his debut album In the Lonely Hour.

Monday, 9 January

Lockdown

Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161) 20:00

NEW SHOW

Set in a women’s prison, where power and survival mean everything, this fast-paced drama series will take you into the lives of the inmates as they battle demons that hold them prisoner in every sense of the word.

Lee Daniels’ Star

Fox Life (DStv channel 126) 21:00

NEW SHOW

Academy Award and Golden Globe nominee Lee Daniels – creator and executive producer of Empire – pulls back the curtain on the music industry’s gritty secrets.

Wednesday, 10 January

Papa Penny Ahee!

Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161) 20:00

NEW SHOW

A reality show that looks at the complex, yet fascinating life of Penny Penny in and around his hometown of Giyani. Musician, community leader and now, reality TV star, the much-loved Shangaan music legend is about to take our small screens by storm.



