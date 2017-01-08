In partnership with

Kim Kardashian West recalls Paris robbery in KUWTK teaser: They're going to shoot me in the back

LOOK! Daniel Day-Lewis, Pamela Anderson, Jude Law and Cindy Crawford’s sons star in new campaign

TV GUIDE: What to watch on the box this week!

2017-01-08 06:01 by Grethe Kemp
-
 


Cape Town - Here's what to watch on the small screen this week:

Sunday, 8 January

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2

M-Net (DStv channel 101) 20:05

In this sequel to the 2002 hit My Big Fat Greek Wedding, the revelation of a family secret and a bigger, fatter wedding brings the Portokalos family together again.

Sam Smith: In Concert Live at the BBC

Vuzu Amp (DStv channel 103) 21:00

Grammy Award-winning British singer Sam Smith delivers an intimate evening of captivating vocal ability, with the fabulous hits from his debut album In the Lonely Hour.

Monday, 9 January

Lockdown

Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161) 20:00

NEW SHOW

Set in a women’s prison, where power and survival mean everything, this fast-paced drama series will take you into the lives of the inmates as they battle demons that hold them prisoner in every sense of the word.

Lee Daniels’ Star

Fox Life (DStv channel 126) 21:00

NEW SHOW

Academy Award and Golden Globe nominee Lee Daniels – creator and executive producer of Empire – pulls back the curtain on the music industry’s gritty secrets.

Wednesday, 10 January

Papa Penny Ahee!

Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161) 20:00

NEW SHOW

A reality show that looks at the complex, yet fascinating life of Penny Penny in and around his hometown of Giyani. Musician, community leader and now, reality TV star, the much-loved Shangaan music legend is about to take our small screens by storm.


Read more on:    tv

24.com publishes all comments posted on articles provided that they adhere to our Comments Policy. Should you wish to report a comment for editorial review, please do so by clicking the 'Report Comment' button to the right of each comment.

Comment on this story
0 comments
Add your comment
avatar
Logout
Comment 0 characters remaining

inside channel 24

Most ReadEditor's Choice
5 pics of Caster Semenya's wedding that will leave you spellbound PICS: DJ Black Coffee allegedly robbed at petrol station Former Buckingham Palace guard reveals he almost shot the Queen Manchester by the Sea LISTEN: Jub Jub releases apology song
7 female led films you need see in 2017 Here's what DStv has planned for 2017 10 things we’ve learned from watching Cougar Town This space popcorn flick is the perfect escape PICS: Jake Gyllenhaal shirtless on the beach is the best way to start 2017
NEXT ON CHANNELX

Kim Kardashian West recalls Paris robbery: They're going to shoot me in the back

2017-01-07 09:26
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 