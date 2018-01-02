Ann Malinga: My heart is broken into a million tiny pieces share this

Cape Town – Ann Malinga, wife of late music producer Robbie Malinga wrote a letter about her husband which was read out at his funeral service on Tuesday.

The service was held at Rhema Bible Church in Soweto and was attended by DJ Sbu, Robbie’s son Robbie Malinga Jr., Kelly Khumalo and a slew of other local celebrities. The funeral follows a memorial service which was held for the singer on Friday. Robbie died on Christmas Day, 25 December 2017. He was 49.



Ann’s letter read in part; "To my dearest husband, there were two hearts that used to beat together, now there is one. I've shared many tears since I lost you and many more will pour because I've lost a good man. My heart is broken into a million tiny pieces but I will cling onto the memories that bring you near."

Watch the funeral here:





