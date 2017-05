Bonang Matheba to host new reality show share this

Cape Town – South African presenter Bonang Matheba will host a new reality show called, KFC Taste Kitchen, starting on Friday, 17 July on Mzansi Magic (DStv 161).

The local celeb announced the news on her Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon.

The ex-Metro FM radio host also has an autobiography and non-competition reality show – called Being Bonang – coming soon.



See Bonang’s tweet here:







-The Juice

share this