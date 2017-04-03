Bonang quits Metro FM share this

Cape Town - In a series of tweets, local celebrity Bonang Matheba announced her resignation from Metro FM.

Bonang said the following in her tweets on Monday afternoon: "After 3 years of making magic on the Front Row, I can confirm that I have officially stepped down as the host of the show. I will miss my Metro FM family dearly, as they say all good things do come to an end....Looking forward to the next chapter of my radio life."

This follows the announcement on Monday that Lerato Kganyago would be joining Bonang on her Metro FM show called, The Front Row.

See Bonang's tweets here:

The Juice reached out to Metro FM for comment and will update this story should they reply.

Bonang and her boyfriend were spotted at Touch HD headquarters on Monday afternoon as news broke of her departure from Metro FM.

-The Juice