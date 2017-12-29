Comedian Tumi Morake and family involved in car crash share this

-TheJuice

Cape Town – South African comedian Tumi Morake was involved in a serious car accident on Friday night whilst on holiday.

The comedian was travelling with her family towards Sun City in a sponsored silver Jaguar when the incident took place on the R556. Tumi earlier the day was sharing photos of their family vacation including a visit to the Golden Gate Highlands Park on social media.

Monica Steyn, publicist to Tumi, confirmed that the 36-year-old and her family were involved in a serious head-on collision and taken to hospital shortly after 19:00.

“I spoke to Tumi and they are okay. We’re not sure of the extent of the injuries yet,” Steyn told Channel24.

Photos from the scene: