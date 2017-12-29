NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
Comedian Tumi Morake and family involved in car crash

2017-12-29 21:13

Tumi Morake. (Photo supplied)
Cape Town – South African comedian Tumi Morake was involved in a serious car accident on Friday night whilst on holiday. 

The comedian was travelling with her family towards Sun City in a sponsored silver Jaguar when the incident took place on the R556. Tumi earlier the day was sharing photos of their family vacation including a visit to the Golden Gate Highlands Park on social media.

Monica Steyn, publicist to Tumi, confirmed that the 36-year-old and her family were involved in a serious head-on collision and taken to hospital shortly after 19:00. 

“I spoke to Tumi and they are okay. We’re not sure of the extent of the injuries yet,” Steyn told Channel24

Photos from the scene:

