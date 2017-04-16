Danny K and Lisa Koppel welcome second son! share this

Cape Town – Danny K took to Instagram on Easter Sunday to announce that he and wife Lisa Koppel had welcomed their second son into the world.

The singer posted a photo of the new arrival’s footprint on his personal Instagram account with the caption: “It’s a boy! Lisa and I are thrilled to announce the arrival of our second son!”

The couple is yet to reveal the name of the newborn.

Lisa first broke the news that she was expecting again with a sweet video on her Instagram account in October last year.

In the video the couple’s first born, Jayden, gets asked what’s in his mommy’s tummy. To which he replies: "A pig!" Before starting to giggle uncontrollably and then says: "A baby."

Congrats to the happy couple!

SEE DANNY’S POST HERE:

It's a BOY!! @lkopgun8 and I are thrilled to announce the arrival of our second son! #Blessed ?????? A post shared by Danny K (@dannykj23) on Apr 16, 2017 at 1:50am PDT





-TheJuice