Davido cancels New Year's Eve performance in Durban

Cape Town – Nigerian superstar Davido will not be performing at Fact Durban Rock’s 2017 New Year’s Eve concert.

The festival director, DJ Tira, announced the news of Davido’s cancellation and his replacement act, AKA, on Twitter on Saturday morning, just one day before the event. Other billed performers at the event include DJ Black Coffee, Cassper Nyovest and Babes Wodumo.

According to DJ Tira’s statement ticket holders can get a refund if they are displeased with the news.

Read the festival director’s full statement and the full line-up here:





The event will take place at Moses Mabhida Stadium’s People’s Park on Sunday, 31 December 2017.



