NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
HOT TOPICS:
Viral | Local Gossip | Movies | TV

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters rubs shoulders with Hollywood A-listers at Golden Globes

2018-01-09 11:13
Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, Kendall Jenner (Photo: Instagram/Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters)
Related Links

Johannesburg – Donning black as a sign of solidarity toward women affected by inequality or abuse in Hollywood, Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters stunned on the red carpet at the 75th Golden Globe Awards. 

The former Miss SA gave us a taste of the spectacular night she had by sharing a few pictures of herself walking the carpet and rubbing shoulders with some of Hollywood’s elite. 

“When you meet your idol (see what I did there) and they are the sweetest people ever! So much respect for this incredible woman,” Demi captioned a snap of herself chatting to US singer Kelly Clarkson, while three purple hearts summed up the beautiful pic she took with Kylie Jenner. 

Take a look at Demi’s pics below:

 

??????

A post shared by Demi-Leigh | Miss Universe (@demileighnp) on

 

More Juice