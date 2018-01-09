Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters rubs shoulders with Hollywood A-listers at Golden Globes share this

Johannesburg – Donning black as a sign of solidarity toward women affected by inequality or abuse in Hollywood, Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters stunned on the red carpet at the 75th Golden Globe Awards.

The former Miss SA gave us a taste of the spectacular night she had by sharing a few pictures of herself walking the carpet and rubbing shoulders with some of Hollywood’s elite.

“When you meet your idol (see what I did there) and they are the sweetest people ever! So much respect for this incredible woman,” Demi captioned a snap of herself chatting to US singer Kelly Clarkson, while three purple hearts summed up the beautiful pic she took with Kylie Jenner.

Take a look at Demi’s pics below:

