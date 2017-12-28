Details on Robbie Malinga funeral and memorial service
2017-12-28 17:20
Robbie Malinga (Photo: Gallo)
Cape Town - Music legend Robbie Malinga died on Monday.
The 49-year old had been battling a life-threatening illness.
Malinga was responsible for shaping the careers of artists like Brown Dash, Kabelo, Arthur Mafokate and Mzekezeke.
Nhlanhla Nciza confirmed details of the memorial and funeral service on Instagram, writing: "This is just still so unbelievable, my heart so heavy still upon the passing of this big brother of mine."
A memorial service will be held to honour the renowned music producer on Friday, followed by a funeral service on Tuesday.
HERE ARE ALL THE DETAILS:
Memorial Service
Date: 29 December
Venue: Grace Bible Church
Time: 12:00
Funeral Service
Date: 2 January
Venue: Rhema Bible Church
Time: 8:00