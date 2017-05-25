e.tv Scandal! actor arrested in brothel raid share this

Cape Town – A South African actor appearing in e.tv’s popular prime time soap Scandal! has been arrested following a raid on a brothel.



The actor – who has been charged under the Sexual Offences Act – was arrested along with 16 other people at a brothel in Springs, east of Johannesburg, in a police raid.



eNCA reports that the soap actor, who can’t be named yet, is one of six men and eleven women who were found in the brothel.

Channel24 reached out to e.tv, which said it is aware of the soap star's arrest. "e.tv is aware of the stories and speculation surrounding the arrest of an actor, but has received no further details at this stage," Vasili Vass, e.tv's head of corporate affairs said in response to a media enquiry. "The channel will respectfully allow due process to take place."

-The Juice