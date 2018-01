Expresso's Katlego Maboe to be a dad share this

Johannesburg – Expresso presenter Katlego Maboe is going to be a dad! The TV personality announced on social media that he is expecting a little one with his partner Monique Muller.

“We are excited to announce that there will be a new addition to our family. Thanks to everyone who has wished us well and continues to pray for our little princes safe arrival,” Katlego wrote on Tuesday.

According to the star’s post, his baby boy is due in June.

Congrats to the happy couple!

