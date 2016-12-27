Generations and Binnelanders producer dies on Christmas day
18 minutes ago
Thinus Ferreira
Generations (Facebook)
George
– Shock is reverberating through South Africa's TV
industry following the unexpected death of Binnelanders and Generations producer and director Friedrich Stark
on Christmas Day, as well as Binnelanders plot
outline writer Elsabé Roux.
The
cause of death for either person has not been released yet.
Friedrich Stark was
62 and unexpectedly passed away in Cape Town in Christmas Day.
He
was married to Elsje Stark and the pair was the South African power couple
behind Stark Films. Friedrich started the company in 1985 when he left the
SABC. The couple had three sons.
He
produced Generations on
SABC1 in partnership with MMSV Productions and Binnelanders for kykNET since 2005.
They
built and designed their state-of-the-art Stark Studios complex that opened in
Fontainebleau, Johannesburg in 2010 where not just the Binnelanders sets are housed and the weekday Afrikaans
soap is being filmed, but also several of kykNET's former and ongoing actuality
and current affairs shows.
Friedrich
Stark - who started out as an actor - had
roles in Afrikaans films like Die
Voortrekkers (1973), Môre,
Môre (1973), Dingetjie
is Dynamite (1975), Kiepie
en Kandas (1981) and the TV series Net ’n Bietjie Liefde (1977)
when television started in South Africa, in a career that spanned decades.
Friedrich was also an executive producer on the
Afrikaans sitcom Parys, Parys that was broadcast on kykNET and
SABC2, and his company, Stark Films is the name behind several other series
like Vlug na Egipte and Terug
na Egipte.
Karen
Meiring, M-Net director of Afrikaans channels, in a statement called Friedrich Stark "a pioneer in the TV
industry". "He was always warm, friendly and generous in sharing his
knowledge and experience. It was a privilege to have had him as part of the
kykNET channels".
On
the Binnelanders website, Mitzi Booysen, head writer and
co-producer of Binnelanders said "Friedrick was charming,
friendly, funny, generous and very clever".
"When
it was necessary, he'd let me laugh at myself and as a person you were always
fully aware of his appreciation and support. I'm sure that everyone part of the
extended Stark family are in shock about his untimely passing. I know that I'm
going to miss him very much, not just as a colleague, but as a friend. RIP,
Friedrich".
On
the Binnelanders website Frans Kalp, a friend and co-writer
said about Elsabé Roux that she was a talented scriptwriter
who started her career at the M-Net soap Egoli, and then moved on to write for Villa Rosa,Binnelanders and Generations. "Elsabé will
always be in our hearts and will remain beloved by us".
The
SABC has not release any statement at the time of writing.
Elsje
Stark told Eyewitnessnews (EWN)
on Tuesday morning that everybody is in shock following the unexpected death of
her husband on Sunday.
Generations in a statement says "Friedrich was an industry pioneer and active
leader in the local television production industry and played a prominent role
in the Independent Producers Organisation (IPO). He will be remembered for his
entrepreneurship, vision and ability to inspire and lead".
On Twitter actress and producer Connie Ferguson said "So, so sad. Praying for
strength for the Starks, friends and colleagues."
Actress and radio presenter Phemelo Motene said "he insisted I join the cast of
Generations when I had no idea I could act".
Doreen Morris said "shocked to learn of the passing of Friedrich Stark, legend of
film & TV. Condolences Elsje, Human, family & friends".
Veteran actress Florence Masebe said "Friedrich Stark had a huge impact on my
career as a young actor. I'm finding it hard to process his loss. Condolences
to the Stark family".
-The Juice