Joe Mafela: Life in pictures

Cape Town - Veteran actor Joe Mafela passed away on Saturday.

According to Metro police spokesperson Edna Mamonyane, Mafela died following a car accident. The accident happened before 22:00 on the M1 North in Johannesburg.

Anthony Mafela broke the news that his uncle Joe Mafela had died on Twitter on Sunday.

Anthony went on to say that Joe had plans to go on a cruise on Sunday and was looking forward to it.

Take a look at some of the actor's most memorable moments here:

1. Actors Joe Mafela and Lillian Dube on July 16, 2011 in Johannesburg.

2. Lora Louw, Joe "Sdumo" Mafela and Abigail Kubeka at the 8th annual South African Film and Television Awards at Gallagher Estate in April 4, 2014.

3. Tshidi Vera, Faith Mutambi, Fikile Mbalula, Boikie Pholo, Hlaudi Motsoeneng and Joe Mafela during the launch of the SABC Encore on May 11, 2015 in Johannesburg

4. Veteran actor and film producer, Joe Mafela during an interview on August 6, 2015 in Johannesburg. The entertainment icon was honoured with lifetime achievement honouree at the Savannah Comics' Choice Award.

5. Joe Mafela and Peter Magubane at the launch of the Living Legends Legacy Project on August 25, 2015 at Cedar Woods Hotel in Johannesburg.

6. Joe "Sdumo" Mafela during the annual South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTA) held at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand on March 20, 2016.

7. Actor Joe Mafela with businessman Matome Meela and Zanele Sangweni during their wedding on October 22, 2016 in Soweto.

8. Legendary actor and musician Joe Mafela visits the late jazz legend Thandi Klaasen's Eden Park home on January 16, 2017 in Alberton.

9. Joe Mafela and Dorothy Masuka during the funeral service of the late jazz legend Thandi Klaasen on January 27, 2017 in Boksburg.

-TheJuice