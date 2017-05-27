LIVE UPDATES: Kwesta walks away with the first award of the night share this

Cape Town - Celebrating the best local music has to offer, Sama 23 promises be a night to remember as South Africa's most talented singers and performers take to the stage.

The main SAMA 23 event on 27 May 2017 will be broadcast live from Sun City on SABC1 at 20:00.







Follow live update from Sama 23 here:

19:36

19:36

.....Happy. Probably can't tell.... ????????? #redcarpet #Host #sama2017 A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on May 27, 2017 at 9:14am PDT 19:38 Dressed by @quiteria_george #SAMA23 A post shared by Leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) on May 27, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

19:47

PHOTOS:

20:05

Tumi Morake looks beautiful in black as she opens the Sama23 event ceremony.

20:06

Somizi walks onto stage with a bedazzled mask.

20:10

Kurt Darren opens the award ceremony with his song, Kaalvoet Sokkie.

20:12

Khuli Chana up next looking colourful.

20:13

Stogie T doing his thing and we love it!

20:14

We agree! Loving the chemistry between Tumi and Somizi.

20:17

#SAMA23 looking too nice so far! Stage on point! Sound quality on point & the stage production! #Lit pic.twitter.com/Ouk7J4v9KJ — Kutlwano ???? (@Tonic_xx) May 27, 2017

20:21

Pearl Thusi presents tonight's first award. And the Sama goes to Kwest ft. Casper Nyovest for highest airplay of the year!

20:23

Watch the Samas live here:

20:29

The @SAMROMusic highest airplay of the year SAMA award goes to @KwestaDaKaR #SAMA23 pic.twitter.com/3oGGG6qfkd — The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) May 27, 2017

20:33

The next award goes to...

20:38

Somizi's third outfit change for the night.

And he has gone rogue!

20:39

11 categories to go!

20:40

20:45

Kelly Khumalo takes to the stage in hot pink. She looks gorgeous!

20:46

Twitter praises Kelly Khumalo's performance.

-TheJuice