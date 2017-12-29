Locnville: We’re not splitting up share this

Cape Town – South African band Locnville have cleared-up any confusion about their alleged break-up after a tweet sent from one of their personal Twitter accounts reported a split.

The tweet that caused all the confusion was sent from Brian Chaplin’s personal account on Thursday and it read: “I quit Locnville , been a good ride but I’m out . Thanks for the support so far.”



See that tweet here:







Locnville then tweeted a clarification on Friday:



“Apologies for the confusion guys! I can only assume that Brian’s personal page was hacked - we’re not splitting up, we still jamming and can’t wait for NYE in Plett! See you there!”



See that tweet here:







Brian himself then tweeted from the band’s account saying:



“Hey guys , this is Brian , those tweets last night were NOT from me - I can’t even log into my Criskino account , so clearly was hacked .. I assure you I haven’t quit , and in the meantime I’m trying to get control of the Criskino account again.”



See that tweet here:





