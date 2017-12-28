Margaret Gardiner invites Demi-Leigh to Golden Globes share this

Cape Town - Margaret Gardiner - who was the first South African to win the Miss Universe pageant in 1978 - invited the most recent recipient of the crown, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, to The Golden Globes.

WATCH: Demi-Leigh’s crowning moment as Miss Universe.



Margaret extended the invitation on Wednesday, 20 December on her Facebook page and there has been no public reply from Demi-Leigh’s team yet.



The event will take place on Sunday, 7 January at the Beverly Hilton Hotel and will be hosted by talk show host Seth Meyers.

See Margaret's full message here:

"So I'm trying to see if Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters Miss Universe is in #losangeles to be my guest at the #GoldenGlobes this year. It would be such fun to have two #women from #SouthAfrica who are not about their outsides. That we both fall into the same subset - but almost 40 years apart - Miss Universe title holders - means we view the world with the understanding that no matter the label, or in this case, the title, interactions are about connections with people, warmth from the inside. Outsides are like gift wrapping. They get the glance but then they become superfluous. The gift is what's on the inside. The wrapping will crinkle, get torn and be forgotten. What's inside will be cherished forever. If she's in town and this happens the focus would be on two strong women sharing a fun evening of champagne laughter and leker tyd. Speeltyd - nie spieltyd nie. Stay tuned.... (sic)"



Here's the Facebook post:



