Phat Joe pulled off air following 'Down syndrome' comments

Cape Town - Controversial East Coast radio DJ, Phat Joe, has been removed from air after jokingly saying he felt, "Down syndromish."

"We disagree with the comments that Phat Joe has made over the past few days and have decided to take him off air, for the duration of this week," the radio station wrote in an official statement.

They went on to say, "We will always endeavour to protect the interests of our listeners."

The radio station's decision has been met with great support for listeners with one listener writing, "he is the worst thing to happen to ECR."

-TheJuice