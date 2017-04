PIC: Elana Afrika shows off her beautiful baby girl on the cover of Kuier share this

Cape Town – Elana Afrika and her beautiful baby girl are the cover stars of the newest issue of Kuier magazine.

The stunning 37-year-old and her husband Ian Bredenkamp welcomed baby Annabelle Afrika-Bredenkamp on Friday, 27 January.

In an interview with Kuier, Elana shows off her new “little angel” and reveals what it’s like being a mom of two princesses.

See the sweet cover here:

The couple also have 2-year-old Esther Beth together.



You don't have to be great to start. But you do have to start to be great. Try it. Happy Monday everyone x A post shared by Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp (@elanaafrika) on Mar 5, 2017 at 10:41pm PST





-TheJuice