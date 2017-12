PIC: LootLove looks flawless on the cover of Elle share this

Cape Town - Local TV and radio personality LootLove graces the January cover of Elle Magazine and looks stunning.

"I can't even begin to explain how honoured and emotional i am about this cover," the 28-year-old wrote on Instagram.

In a seperate tweet, Elle Magazine called the Metro FM DJ "fashionable, fierce and uncompromisable talented."

LootLove was such an obvious choice to usher in the new year, congratulations!

