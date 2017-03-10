PICS: 7de Laan celebrates 4000th episode share this

Cape Town - We share some snaps from 7de Laan's 4 000th episode that was aired on Thursday night, 9 March.



The much-anticipated episode was recorded on 18 January 2017, during 7de Laan's 17th year on air.

Months of preparation and planning went into every aspect of this episode in order to make it an epic one. The highly renowned, Henry Mylne directed the 4 000th episode over two full days of shooting.

The episode started off with a very romantic setting where Xander and Vanessa prepare for their wedding day. A few familiar faces came to visit Hillside for the special occasion. But no one could predict what happened next.

See the beautiful pics here:

(Photos: Supplied)

