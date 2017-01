PICS: Aaron Moloisi takes his muscles to Brussels share this

Cape Town - South African actor and presenter Aaron Moloisi is globetrotting again and looking good while doing it.

The local hunk who recently attended Caster Semenya's wedding on Saturday posted pics from Brussels, Belgium on Tuesday.

Aaron seems to be less than enjoying the freezing temperatures in the European city, but still manages to look handsome in a yellow jersey and brown overcoat.

Here are pics of Aaron in Brussels:

And then the -4°C Brussels, Belgium welcomed us. #RuralBoyInBelgium A photo posted by A A R O N M O L O I S I (@aaronmoloisi) on Jan 9, 2017 at 11:33pm PST





#RuralBoyInBelgium #RuralBoyInEurope #RuralBoysDream - I was freezing to dearth posing - 4°C A photo posted by A A R O N M O L O I S I (@aaronmoloisi) on Jan 9, 2017 at 11:47pm PST





#RuralBoyInBelgium #RuralBoysDream #RualBoyInSnow A photo posted by A A R O N M O L O I S I (@aaronmoloisi) on Jan 10, 2017 at 12:02am PST





- 4°C White Christmas ???? freezing my a$* off, next time we do summer ngeke #RuralBoyInEurope #RuralBoyInBelgium #RuralBoysDream #RuralBoyInSnow A photo posted by A A R O N M O L O I S I (@aaronmoloisi) on Jan 10, 2017 at 12:29am PST

-The Juice