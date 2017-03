PICS: Inside Bonang’s bursary luncheon share this

Cape Town - ICYMI: South African radio and TV presenter Bonang Matheba gave out bursaries back in January to help young women further their education.

Women with a matric certificate could apply for a bursary by writing a motivational letter.

Successful applicants could continue their education at a Boston College campus.

Bonang threw the bursary recipients a celebratory luncheon at Morrells Boutique in Johannesburg on Sunday. The Metro FM host also gave her recipients some Revlon gifts.

Here are some pics from the stylish celebration:

Thank you @revlonsa.... Choose Love. Always choose love. ????? A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on Mar 12, 2017 at 4:42am PDT

Thank you @precioustheplanner for making today so magical!! ???????????? A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on Mar 12, 2017 at 3:56am PDT

My girls. ?? ( A few others couldn't make it today. ??) A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on Mar 12, 2017 at 12:56am PST

.....hopped up outta bed.... Turned my swag on.... ???????? A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on Mar 12, 2017 at 12:17am PST

This morning.... Bonang Matheba Bursary Recipients Celebratory Luncheon..... ?????????? Decor by @precioustheplanner ?? A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on Mar 12, 2017 at 12:08am PST

-The Juice