PICS: SA gold medallist Wayde van Niekerk hangs out with Salt Bae

Cape Town - South African gold medallist Wayde van Niekerk is at a glitzy sports event and hobnobbing with some of the world's most popular people like Salt Bae, who is a viral sensation.

The event Wayde attended is called the Laureus World Sports Awards and was held on Tuesday night in Monaco.

Salt Bae and Wayde's photo has gone viral with over 8000 likes.

We all need some spice in our lives... ?? #laureusawards A post shared by Wayde van Niekerk (@waydedreamer) on Feb 14, 2017 at 12:55pm PST

-The Juice