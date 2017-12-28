PICS: Trevor Noah and Jordyn Taylor kick back in beautiful Bali share this

Cape Town – The Daily Show host Trevor Noah and real estate agent Jordyn Taylor are in Bali with some friends and seemingly loving every second.

And what’s not to love? With a gorgeous landscape, amazing food and perfect weather, we would also love to be on the incredible Indonesian island.

Jordyn and Taylor’s friend, business owner Thabang Moalusi is with the couple on the idyllic getaway and has posted some epic pics along with Jordyn.

See pics of Trevor Noah and Jordyn Taylor basking in beautiful Bali with friends here:



