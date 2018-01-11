Pretty Yende reflects on her success: Most didn't believe I was worth it
2018-01-11 13:24
Pretty Yende (Photo: Gallo)
Johannesburg – South African born opera singer Pretty Yende took the time to reflect on the major success she has achieved in her career thus far, thanking fans for their support in a post on Facebook.
The singer flashed back to one of her earlier interviews in Milan, writing in part: "I look back with great joy for not giving up on my dream because most didn’t believe I was worth it… dreams come true… at a price worth it sometimes, but definitely as far as growth is concern, every ounce of hardship, tears, disappointments, discouragement, laughter, love, joy, LIFE… it is all worth it.”
2017 was amazing year for Pretty. The star showed off her talent on the Wendy Williams Show, hung out with some Hollywood A-listers, and brought home an international award among other things.
Check out pretty full post here.