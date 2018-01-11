Pretty Yende reflects on her success: Most didn't believe I was worth it share this

Johannesburg – South African born opera singer Pretty Yende took the time to reflect on the major success she has achieved in her career thus far, thanking fans for their support in a post on Facebook.

The singer flashed back to one of her earlier interviews in Milan, writing in part: "I look back with great joy for not giving up on my dream because most didn’t believe I was worth it… dreams come true… at a price worth it sometimes, but definitely as far as growth is concern, every ounce of hardship, tears, disappointments, discouragement, laughter, love, joy, LIFE… it is all worth it.”

A post shared by Pretty Yende (@pretty_yende_official) on Oct 31, 2017 at 6:15am PDT

2017 was amazing year for Pretty. The star showed off her talent on the Wendy Williams Show, hung out with some Hollywood A-listers, and brought home an international award among other things.

Check out pretty full post here.