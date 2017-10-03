Reeva's dad learnt about Pistorius movie via social media share this

Cape Town – A movie trailer about the trial of Oscar Pistorius following the fatal shooting of Reeva Steenkamp has sent shockwaves through South Africa.

The film is called Oscar Pistorius: Blade Runner Killer and it will premiere on American network, Lifetime on Saturday, 11 November.

The family of Reeva Steenkamp as well as the brother of Oscar Pistorius, Carl have both expressed their shock and dismay about the Lifetime biopic.

The Juice spoke to Steenkamp family lawyer, Tania Koen who said: “It was specifically shocking for Barry who found out about the film via a link that someone sent him on Facebook.”

Tania added, “They were and still are very upset. Understandably, it’s very shocking. Especially since the movie is meant to be from the perspective from June and Reeva and they weren’t contacted at all. There was no input.”

