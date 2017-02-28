Reports: Trevor Noah splashes out on R130m New York apartment share this

Cape Town - According to The Wall Street Journal South African comedian Trevor Noah bought an apartment for R130m on Monday.

The duplex with three bedrooms was reportedly found by Trevor's girlfriend Jordyn Taylor for The Daily Show host.

The apartment apparently has an amazing view, a wrap-around terrace and lots of space to entertain guests.

It was only a few weeks ago that Trevor and Jordyn were seen out partying with the real estate kings of New York.

Here's a video of what another apartment in Trevor's new block, which he has rented in before, looks like:

-The Juice