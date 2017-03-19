SABC saddened by passing of arts veteran Joe Mafela share this

Cape Town - In a statement released to the press the SABC expressed their sadness at the loss of veteran actor, Joe Mafela.

Joe Mafela died at the age of 75 on Saturday.

His nephew Anthony Mafela broke the news of his uncle's tragic passing on Twitter on Sunday.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation referred to the star as a "giant in his field" and "a voice and face of the industry."

His title track, Shebeleza, was used as a theme song for the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations, in which South Africa were crowned Champions. Mafela conceptualised the earlier Chicken Licken TV advertisement in the 1980s at authored the catchy jingle,"It's good, good, good, it's good its nice."

They went on the convey their condolences to the family and friends of the late actor.

You can read the full statement released by the SABC here:

"The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), is saddened to learn of the sudden passing of arts veteran Mr Joe 'Sdumo' Mafela. Mr Mafela was a giant in his field and had become a voice and face of the industry.

The multi-talented Mr Mafela, who was also known as a singer/songwriter and producer and who recently appeared on SABC 1 soapie 'Generations: The Legacy', will be remembered for his memorable acting roles in TV shows such as the hugely popular 'Sgudi 'Snaysi' , where he portrayed the character 'Sdumo' a nickname which stuck with him through the years.



Other notable SABC TV programmes where he starred in throughout the years are 'U' Deliwe,'? 'Going Up', 'Kululeka' 'Madam and Eve' and the drama series 'Stokvel', of which he came up with the concept.



The SABC sends its heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, viewers and fans who have followed his esteemed career, in TV, stage and film over the past 40 years."

-The Juice