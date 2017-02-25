SA’s Terry Pheto meets Viola Davis and snaps an awesome pic! share this

Cape Town – South African actress and all-round sweetheart, Terry Pheto rubbed shoulders with Hollywood A-listers at this year's Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards.

Terry attended the glamourous event on Thursday night and looked absolutely beautiful in a navy blue, semi-sheer dress.

According to Essence the awards honour “the most dynamic black women in Hollywood.”

The talented local star recently received rave reviews for her role as Naledi Khama in the film A United Kingdom.

During her attendance at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards, the 35-year-old got to pose for a photo with Oscar nominated actress, Viola Davis.

Viola is the favourite to walk away with the golden Oscar statuette on Sunday night during the 89th Academy Awards. Her portrayal of Rose Maxson in the gripping drama Fences has garnered her much critical acclaim as well as a Golden Globe award in January.

Terry also posed for a photo with American film, stage, and television actress, Alfre Woodard.

According to Terry, Alfre is one of her favourite leading ladies in Hollywood. “So much love and respect for Alfre Woodard. Thank you for your wise and kind words. Can't wait to see you again soon,” Terry captioned the pic.



