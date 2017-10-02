Steenkamp and Pistorius families left in the dark about new Lifetime movie share this

Cape Town - The Juice can confirm that the Steenkamp and Pistorius families were not consulted during the making of the movie Oscar Pistorius: Blade Runner Killer.

The Lifetime movie tells the story of Oscar Pistorius and the murder of Reeva Steenkamp. (Read the full story here)

When contacted by The Juice Tania Koen, the Steenkamp family's lawyer, said: " They [the Steenkamp family] were not approached or consulted at all, and did not participate or endorse the movie in any way."

When The Juice first reached out to Oscar's brother, Carl Pistorius, he had not yet seen the trailer. After viewing the content, Carl was left "speechless."

Carl confirmed that the Pistorius family were not contacted by the producers of the movie, saying: "The title sounds like the movie was made with a bias to the producers."

He went on to say: "We can't control the content people put out. Directors and producers have the right to make movies about whatever topic they choose. Looking at trademark and image rights, we will be taking the matter further with our legal team."

The film will premiere on Lifetime in the US on 11 November. The Juice reached out to the channel for comment and will update the story when more information becomes available.

Click here to watch the trailer to Oscar Pistorius: Blade Runner Killer.