Thandi Klaasen will be remembered for her 'silky smooth voice'

Cape Town – As news broke of the death of South African Jazz legend Thandi Klaasen, fans and family took to social media to remember the icon.

The social media tributes were led by Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa.

He wrote; "We are saddened to learn that Jazz Legend Thandi Klaasen has passed on. Our thoughts are with her daughter Lorraine, her loved ones, and fans. uMama Thandi Klaasen will be remembered for her indomitable spirit, and her silky smooth voice which serenaded audiences the world over.

"How much richer we are having heard her sing. How much she touched our spirits and made us complete beings in a world in which things were falling apart. How her voice endured to sing with us in the age of democracy, during which she was honoured with the order of Ikamanga in Silver in 2006."

He added; "uMama Thandi Klassen was feisty, street smart, and full of life. She stood the test of time, having had a career which lasted over five decades."

(Thandi Klaasen receiving an honourary award at the South African Music Awards in 2006. Photo: Gallo Images)

Klaasen’s daughter, Lorraine wrote on Facebook: "Today is the day my mom left us. She passed away peacefully this morning. Thank you all for your kind words and prayers. I share this encouraging scripture, Revelations 21, verses 2, 3 and 4. In part it says that in death there will be no more pain, no more suffering. It will be a thing of the past.

"We will update with funeral arrangements. On behalf of my family we thank you all."

The 86-year-old singer battled pancreatic cancer. She ranks as a symbol that defines the golden age of music in South Africa.



WATCH THANDI KLAASEN PERFORM ON STAGE:

