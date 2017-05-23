The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon comes to Africa share this

Cape Town - The popular American talk show will air exclusively on Comedy Central, 24 hours after its US broadcast, beginning 5 June.

Africa's leading comedy channel, Comedy Central (DStv channel 122), has acquired the exclusive African TV broadcast rights to the hit U.S. late-night talk show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon from NBCUniversal International Distribution.



Starting Monday, June 5, at 22:00 (weekdays), Comedy Central viewers will be treated to Fallon's trademark humour and high-tempo energy, his welcoming interview style, love of audience participation, spot-on impersonations, celebrity guests and innovative sketches.

All new show tonight!!! Kerry Washington, Tim Tebow, David Crosby and Brendon Urie. Also - Singing Whisper Challenge. #FallonTonight A post shared by Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) on May 17, 2017 at 8:15am PDT

The Grammy award-winning group, The Roots, serve as The Tonight Show's house band.

Comedy Central Africa is also the home of the most talked about and internationally recognised talk shows - The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

All new Tonight Show - TONIGHT!!! #FallonRide #FallonTonight #GoodbyeOrlando A post shared by Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) on Apr 6, 2017 at 3:48pm PDT

-TheJuice