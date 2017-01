This hot international model is back on SA soil share this

Cape Town - André Hamann is back in The Mother City. While here, the hottie is soaking up all the sights and sounds of the world class city.

The German born, Instagram famous, model spends his time travelling the world taking click-worthy pics of his gorgeous abs.

But for now, the rugged looking hunk is enjoying some whiskey in the city by the sea and sipping coffee at one of its most popular cafes.

See the pics of André Hamann in Cape Town here:

24 hours till Cape Town ?? A photo posted by André Hamann (@andrehamann) on Dec 29, 2016 at 2:38am PST





Good old days in Cape Town A photo posted by André Hamann (@andrehamann) on Jan 2, 2017 at 5:05am PST





Enjoying the view from our apartment @whiskeyunion #whiskeyunion A photo posted by André Hamann (@andrehamann) on Jan 3, 2017 at 7:24am PST





One of my fave coffee places in Cape Town @truthcoffee A photo posted by André Hamann (@andrehamann) on Jan 3, 2017 at 1:36am PST





