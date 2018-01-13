Trevor Noah to Trump: As someone from South ****hole I’m offended share this

Cape Town - Earlier this week The Washington Post reported that American president Donald Trump asked why lawmakers were in interested taking in immigrants from so-called “shithole countries” namely, Haiti, El Salvador, and African nations.

The reported remark then caused a media firestorm with widespread condemnation from across the world. The government of Botswana even released a statement about it.

South African comedian and host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah has also responded saying on his show: “You know what, personally, as someone from South Shithole, I’m offended, Mr. President…”.

