Trevor Noah is coming back to SA for a comedy show

Johannesburg - Comedy Central (DStv channel 122) has partnered with Daily Show host Trevor Noah to bring his brand new stand-up tour to South Africa at the TicketPro Dome, from Thursday, 10 until Friday, 11 August 2017.



Featuring all-new material, the show will focus on exploring how life has changed for Noah after the big break that took him to America, making him the hallowed host chair of one of the most popular news programmes in the world.



Noah announced the news with a special video message on Comedy Central social media sites in Africa on Tuesday, 14 February.



Speaking from his Daily Show desk, Trevor quipped, ‘I am coming back home to do a show - not because Donald Trump has kicked me out, but because I would like to do a show for you at the TicketPro Dome on 10 & 11 August. New jokes, new show, special guests – see you there!”

Tickets for Trevor Noah Live at the Dome go on sale via Ticketpro 20 February priced from R300.

Catch Trevor Noah every Tuesday to Friday on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah on Comedy Central at 21:55 CAT.







-Supplied