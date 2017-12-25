Tributes pour in for Robbie Malinga share this

Cape Town - South African music legend Robbie Malinga has died.

"South Africans will miss a genius in music," his friend TK Nciza, TS Records founder, told eNCA.



He described Malinga, who he said was 49-years-old, as the "funniest guy" he had ever met and a "serious stalwart".



Malinga was "the Hugh Masekela of our time", said Nciza, adding that he helped build the careers of many, including Zahara.

The shock news of the Insimbi and Sobabili hitmaker's death came as South Africa celebrates Christmas.



Nciza said that if there was one person who would remind him of a church or God, then it was Malinga.

Following his death celebrities, fans and admirers took to Twitter to pay tribute.

