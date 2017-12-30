UPDATE: Tumi Morake and family ‘doing okay’ after car accident share this

Cape Town – Local presenter and comedian Tumi Morake and her family were involved in a serious car accident on Friday night whilst on holiday.

Tumi and her family were travelling towards Sun City when the accident took place on the R556.

The Juice spoke to the comedian’s publicist, Monica Steyn, who gave the following update on Saturday morning:

“Tumi and her family sustained minor injuries and are doing okay. But, they are still undergoing medical checks. They are also (understandably) quite shaken. The occupants of the other vehicle are also doing okay.”

