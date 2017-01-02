Van Damme: the SABC's surprising song of the year announced share this

Cape Town - It was announced on Monday that the SABC's Summer Song of 2016 is local performer Mroza's hit titled Van Damme.

This surprised many who thought it would be Babes Wodumo's smash hit Wololo or Kwesta's party anthem, 'Ngud among others.

Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa commended Mroza for his achievement saying the following on Twitter, "We congratulate Mroza for making history by producing the 1st Maskandi song "Van Damme" to be recognised as the SABC Summer Song of the Year."

