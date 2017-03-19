WATCH: Joe Mafela's earlier Chicken Licken TV ads share this

Cape Town - Veteran actor Joe Mafela who conceptualised and starred in the earlier Chicken Licken TV ads has passed away.

Actor and businessmen Joe Mafela died at the age of 75 on Saturday.

According to Metro police spokesperson Edna Mamonyane, Mafela died following a car accident. His nephew Anthony Mafela broke the news of his uncle's passing on Twitter on Sunday.

The popular actor, writer and producer conceptualised the earlier Chicken Licken TV advertisement in the 1980s at coined the catchy jingle,"It's good, good, good, it's good its nice."

Watch the popular TV ads here:

