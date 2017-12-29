WATCH: Robbie Malinga memorial service share this

Cape Town - A memorial service for the late music producer Robbie Malinga is currently underway.

The 49-year old died on Monday, following a lengthy battling a life-threatening illness.

The renowned musician will be honoured at the Grace Bible Church in Soweto.

Musicians Zahara, Kelly Khumalo, Musa, Ntando and Naime Kay and the Orlando Pirates Choir are expected to perform.

Chicco Thwala and Lindelani Mkhize are among the speakers expected to give tribute during the service.

WATCH THE MEMORIAL SERVICE HERE: