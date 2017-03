WATCH: We chat to Miss SA 2017 share this

Johannesburg – On Sunday night Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters won over the hearts of South Africans, and the vote of the judges, as she was crowned Miss South Africa 2017.

Chatting to The Juice fresh off the Miss SA stage, Demi-Leigh told us about the moment she was crowned, as well as what she has in store for her reign.

Take a look at what our new Miss South Africa had to say here:

