Zola 7 hijacks his own interview and goes on religious rant

Cape Town - During an interview on TRU FM Kwaito legend Zola 7 refused to talk about his new track uMdlwembe and only wanted to talk about religion.

The artists interrupted the DJ while she was introducing him and asked if he could speak freely. He went on to compare God to an insurance company, saying that we shouldn't just call on God during the bad times but also during the good.

"God is like an insurance company‚ you cannot call him when you crash your bumper and your tyres. You need to enlist with him first‚ people must not call God when they are in trouble. People must call God when they are okay so that God will get back to them when they are in trouble‚" he said.

When the DJ asked if they could direct the conversation to his new track he said "no" and added that it is "useless" and then told her that he is "above" her.

He continued with the metaphor for a couple more minutes before the DJ thanked him and carried on with the segment.

You can listen to the full interview here:

