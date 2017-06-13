This is what it takes to bring Disney On Ice to life

Cape Town – Disney On Ice is making its way back to South Africa for another show filled with magical Disney stories.

But creating a show that travels to more than 75 countries on 6 continents isn’t just a piece of cake.

So, just what exactly does it take to pull off one of the most magical shows on ice?

Here are some behind the skating facts and figures that will surprise you:

1. It takes 10 to 14 hours to set up the production and about three to four hours to take it back down.

2. It takes 72 hours to lay the 68 000 kg ice stage that the performers skate on.

3. 39 746 liters of water is used to make a full 43m X 18.2m floor.

4. A 6 ton set is built around and on top of the ice once it is ready. The set is also 11.5 metres tall.

5. There are over 300 costumes used in the show with an average of four to 5 outfits belonging to each performer.

6. The many colourful props used in the show are made up of 102 different colours.

7. The height of Lion King’s Pride Rock is 4.5 metres tall.

8. 420 lighting fixtures light up the stage, with the addition of 140 movable lights for extra affect.

9. 37 speaker enclosures ensure the audience hears the 300 plus added sound effects during the show.

10. There are 43 cast members who take the stage during every show.

11. 9 countries are represented by the cast members namely: Russia, Ukraine, Canada, USA, South Africa, Australia, Japan, Thailand, United Kingdom.

12. Two cast members are South African husband and wife duo Konrad and Yolande Giering.

13. 14 crew members travel with the show, working behind-the-scenes to make sure everyone and everything runs smoothly on show night.

(Photos: Supplied by Disney)