8 Monster Jam trucks heading to SA - They weigh 4 500 kg, speed up to 110 km per hour, and can do backflips!

Cape Town - Get ready for full throttle family fun when monster truck juggernaut Monster Jam tears through Durban, Cape Town, and Johannesburg for the first time ever!

With just weeks to go before the most family-friendly motor sport in the world makes its debut at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday, 20 April followed by Cape Town Stadium on Saturday 27 April, and ending at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday, 4 May 2019, tickets are selling fast exclusively from Computicket.

With the best truck line-up assembled for an international stadium performance, the show will feature eight of the world’s most famous Monster Jam trucks, including Monster Jam World Finals champions Grave Digger and Max-D, providing an unforgettable experience for the entire family. Monster Energy, Gas Monkey Garage, Megaladon, Zombie, El Toro Loco and Monster Mutt Dalmatian join the larger than life spectacular that takes place on specially-designed tracks that optimise mobility so the most recognisable trucks in the world can go head to head in wheelies, donuts, obstacle course racing and freestyle competitions pushing the Monster Jam trucks to their limits.

The 2019 Monster Jam season sees trained, world-class international male and female athletes battle it out for supremacy on the track.

They have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete but the vital dexterity to control 4 500 kg machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds of up to 110 km per hour to produce jaw-dropping, live motor sports action seen around the world.

El Toro Loco is one raging bull who can the smell fear of its competitors. Driver Becky McDonough is one of the outstanding female Monster Jam drivers and the first ever Monster Jam female crew chief who also holds the 2013 Arena Wheelie of the Year title.

Don’t be fooled by the cute ears, tongue and tail of Monster Mutt Dalmatian, the Monster Jam truck driven by fellow female driver, Candice Jolly. This "puppy" is ferocious on the track!

Look out for Bari Musawwir as the ever-popular Zombie comes back from the afterworld to rev up the competition while Monster Jam veteran, BJ Johnson drives Gas Monkey Garage based on the garage made famous in Discovery Channel's hit television show, Fast N' Loud.

Driven by Charles Pauken, Grave Digger is one of the most decorated Monster Jam trucks in the world producing championship winning racing. Possibly the fastest machine in the sport, Max-D is driven by Colton Eichelberger but the title of the most menacing looking Monster Jam truck must surely go to Megaladon, driven by Chad Tingler.





(MONSTER IN MOTION: Monster Jam's Max-D in action. Photo: Feld Entertainment)

Steven Sims drives Monster Energy, the machine that represents a high-profile product with power, drive and of course, loads of energy! Brought to South Africa by American-based Feld Entertainment and leading local promoter, Showtime Management together with McDonalds in association with SuperSport and regional radio media partners East Coast Radio, Kfm 94.5 and JacarandaFM, Monster Jam is also known for its pre-show Pit Party, giving the crowd unprecedented access to the stars of the show.

Fans can meet their favourite drivers, get up close to each Monster Jam truck, participate in a variety of fun activities and purchase official Monster Jam merchandise such as flags, T-shirts and hats to show support for their favourite truck, team, and driver.

Tickets for the Pit Party cost R150 each. Quantities are limited and available only with an event ticket. A Pit Party ticket is included in the exclusive Premium Lounge tickets at R800 per ticket. The Pit Party is from 13:00 to 15:30 with final entry at 15:00. Get ready for the ride of your life! Having electrified crowds in some of the world’s most iconic stadiums, Monster Jam is set to rev South Africa for the first time.

Discounted family packages available plus a Pit Party family option! Book now by calling Computicket on 083 915 8000 or book on line at www.computicket.com. Fans are encouraged to book through Computicket, the only official authorised ticketing agent for Monster Jam. There are significant risks in buying from other sources and entry to a Monster Jam event is not guaranteed if you do so.

SHOW INFORMATION 2019:

DURBAN: Saturday, 20 APRIL, Moses Mabhida Stadium

CAPE TOWN: Saturday, 27 APRIL, Cape Town Stadium

JOHANNESBURG: Saturday, 04 MAY, FNB Stadium

SHOW TIME: 18:00

DURATION: Approximately 2 to 2,5 hours including intermission

TICKET PRICES:

Durban and Cape Town: R150, R250, R350, R450, R600

Johannesburg: R150, R250, R350, R450, R600.

Cape Town only: Premium Lounge R800 includes Pit Party access

IMPORTANT: Event ticket is NOT a Pit Pass.

PIT PARTY:

Limited tickets on sale.

Ticket must be integrated EVENT TICKET + PIT PASS @ R150 for entry

Time: 13:00 tO 15:30. Final entry at 15:00.

Durban & Cape Town: R300, R400, R500, R600, R750

Johannesburg: R300, R400, R500, R600, R750.

Cape Town only: Premium Lounge R800 includes Pit Party access

GET YOUR TICKETS HERE!