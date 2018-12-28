Shocker! 12 unforgettable Hollywood moments of 2018!

Cape Town – 2018 was definitely a year to remember in Hollywood.

While mostly plagued with political moments, the stars of Tinseltown experienced love, loss, new life and more…

From the talented lives lost to surprise marriages, break ups and public spats, we take a look at 11 unforgettable Hollywood moments of 2018.

SEE 12 HOLLYWOOD MOMENTS OF 2018 WE WILL NEVER FORGET:

1. Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal

Days before she gave birth to their daughter True in April, Khloé Kardashian was shocked to see footage of her beau with other women surface online. She has since forgiven him.

2. Swedish DJ Avicii’s death

The well-known DJ was found dead in April, he was 28. His cause of death has not yet formally been confirmed.

3. Kanye West’s slavery comments

In May, Kanye West took over the TMZ offices to express himself. Among the bizarre statements he made, the rapper called slavery “a choice”.

4. Drake’s baby news

After Pusha T revealed Drake has a son in his diss track The Story of Adidon in May, Drake confirmed the news on his album Scorpion in June.

5. Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s short-lived engagement

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson got engaged in June, after a month of dating. The former couple called it quits four months later, in October.

6. Demi Lovato’s overdose

Demi was rushed to hospital in July after an apparent overdose. The hitmaker confessed to relapsing in a song in June and has since received treatment.

7. Mac Miller’s death

The rapper was found dead in his house in Studio City, California in September. He was 26. Mac’s cause of death has not yet been confirmed however it was reported he died of an accidental overdose.

8. Nick Minaj and Cardi B’s fight

After convincing the world they had made peace at the Met Gala, Cardi B was escorted out of a fashion party during NYFW in September after lunging at Nicki Minaj.

9. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s romance

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got engaged in July after and on again/off again relationship. The couple then secretly got married in court in September but only confirmed they are married in November.

10. Robert De Niro and Grace Hightower’s split

Robert and Grace split after 20 years together. In a statement in November, the actor said: “We are entering a period of transition in our relationship which is a difficult but constructive process.”

11. Nick Jonas and Priyanka’s whirlwind romance

Nick and Priyanka sparked dating rumours in May, with news of their engagement breaking in July. The couple wed in two lavish ceremonies and celebrated with a number of pre- and post-wedding events in December.

12. Kevin Spacey’s bizarre return

The former House of Cards actor made a comeback to the spotlight by posting a bizarre video on social media in December, in which he addresses the camera in his TV character, Frank Underwood, seemingly addressing a slew of allegations of sexual misconduct.